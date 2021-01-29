CDC ranks NC 6th in the nation for total doses of vaccine administered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for total doses administered, 12th for the first doses administered per 100,000 people and 17th for total doses administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, the state reported 99 percent of its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. The rankings from the CDC are based on Friday morning’s data.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state. This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible. These national rankings are the result of the strong work of our entire vaccine team,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The Washington Post also recognized North Carolina as being one of three states “providing thorough reporting on vaccine administration by race,” according to NCDHHS.

NCDHHS said it shared a new two-part allocation process with providers that has a “baseline allocation” and a “set-aside allocation” to help with process of federal vaccine allocations.

NCDHHS said the goal is to “vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible with very limited supply of vaccines.”

The state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers for the next three weeks. Around 90,000 “baseline” doses are allocated based on population data from the State Center for Health Statistics to provide vaccine to all 100 counties, NCDHHS said.

The 55,000 “set-aside” doses of North Carolina’s allocation are going to:

Counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income, counties with higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older, and counties that received less doses per population in previous weeks.

New vaccine providers who will provide greater access to rural and underserved communities and those who can provide vaccine to long-term care facilities not participating in the federal program.

Community vaccination events geographically spread throughout the state. Decisions about events are based on equity, readiness and speed, and partnership.

The state is currently in Group 2 of vaccine distribution, which includes adults 65 and older, health care works and long-term care staff and residents.

Earlier this week, state health officials apologized to local health departments and hospital administrators who were caught off guard by the reduced supply of doses they were told they’d receive this week, as the state moved to increase supplies at mass vaccination sites. That led Cone Health to postpone more than 10,000 appointments.

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell (R) suggested Thursday that “if all fails” the state should get advice from Chick-fil-A to try to improve the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) acknowledged the frustrations some people have experienced as he toured Piedmont Health SeniorCare in Pittsboro but said the state is making progress.

Cooper said the state has tried to emphasize speed after facing criticism for North Carolina ranking among the slowest states to administer doses.

“We were concerned that we might have our allocation cut, which would be bad for everybody across the board,” Cooper said, adding that the state needs to focus on balancing speed with equity.

To determine what vaccine group you are in, click here.