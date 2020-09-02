CDC tells states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a letter distributed to governors across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov. 1.

CDC Director Robert Redfield sent a letter to governors on Aug. 27, asking them to “fast-track permits and licenses” for COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites.

In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added: “DHHS received the letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week regarding making preparations for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. While there is no vaccine yet, NCDHHS is making plans with local health departments and other partners to be able to implement a large-scale distribution and immunization program as soon as there is an authorized vaccine.”

Redfield also suggested that states issue waivers on some requirements to speed up the process.

Nov. 1 is two days before the presidential election.

Read the full letter below: