CDC to extend no sail order through Oct. 31 due to COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – The CDC announced Wednesday that the no sail order for cruise ships has been extended through October 31, 2020.

The order continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

The CDC had previously banned cruising in U.S. waters through Sept. 30, citing “ongoing” coronavirus outbreaks aboard ships.

“The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide,” the CDC said in a statement, “risk of resurgence in countries that have suppressed transmission, ongoing concerns related to restarting of cruising internationally, and need for additional time to assess industry measures to control potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission on board cruise ships with passengers without burdening public health, support continuation of the No Sail Order at this time.”

More than 3,500 COVID-19 cases or COVID-19-like illnesses on cruise ships in U.S. waters were reported between March 1 and Sept. 29 of this year, as well as 41 deaths, the CDC says. The CDC explained that even sailing with reduced capacity could still increase spread of the virus.

“Recent outbreaks on cruise ships overseas provide current evidence that cruise ship travel continues to transmit and amplify the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” the statement said, “the virus that causes COVID-19,—even when ships sail at reduced passenger capacities—and would likely spread the infection into U.S. communities if passenger operations were to resume prematurely in the United States.”