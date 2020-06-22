CDC to make updated recommendation on masks

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to update its recommendation on masks.
CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Scientists wanted to find out if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just prevent them from spreading it.
The CDC has already published guidance on its website.
One recommendation says people should wear masks when they leave their home. Another recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.
The new CDC guidance on wearing masks is expected “soon,” a senior agency official tells CNN.
