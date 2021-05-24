CDC warns of link between heart condition and COVID-19 vaccine in teens and young adults

(WNCN) — Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a possible link between a heart condition and teens and young adults getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group at the CDC.

A report published on May 17 revealed few reports of myocarditis, which can cause inflammation of the heart.

Officials say the condition occurs predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females.

Researchers also found that it occurs more often following the second dose than the first, typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, and follow-up of cases is ongoing, officials say.