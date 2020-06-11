Central NC counties on White House radar as areas of concern for coronavirus

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State health officials said they’re closely monitoring eight counties in North Carolina with COVID-19 statistics that raise concern.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the White House Coronavirus Task Force also expressed concern about some of those counties. Half of the counties on the list are in central North Carolina.

Wake, Durham, Johnston, Lee, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Duplin, and Alamance counties make up that list.

“We talked about a subset of those when we were talking to the White House,” Cohen said. “I don’t want folks to overread that these counties did anything wrong. I think there’s a really good hard work going on. All it means is that we want to, as a state, be working with them to surge additional resources.”

“I understand her concern; we have been concerned as well,” added Wendy Jacobs, chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners. She said the county is working with the state health department.

“They said they are willing to come in and offer us additional support. Duke University has also offered additional support, so we will see some of those efforts rolled out in the coming days.”

Durham County is talking about additional testing and support for hard-hit communities. Durham already requires face coverings in public.

Johnston County officials said Cohen recently told them the White House is concerned about COVID-19 cases there. The county is now working to put more testing and education in place.

Wake County is also increasing testing after seeing what leaders call an “uptick in trends.” The county said it recently started offering drive-thru testing five days a week.

Health officials said much of the responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 lies with individuals.

Kevin Colores manages a business in Wake County. He said he’s put a number of precautions in place like temperature checks at the front door and extra shields between cubes. He also provides hand sanitizer and masks for employees and allows those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the office to work from home.

“I don’t know if there ever is going to be a normal, at least for a long while,” he said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: