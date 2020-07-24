Chapel Hill to close part of Franklin Street to promote social distancing, add outdoor dining space

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting next week, Chapel Hill will close one lane in each direction for a stretch of Franklin Street to promote social distancing in the town, a notice said.

The closures will be along Franklin Street from Robertson Lane to Graham Street. The objective is to create additional pedestrian walkways and provide more space for outdoor dining, the Town said.

On-street parking, loading zones, and other amenities will remain. They’ll be pushed toward the centerline of the street. Curbside pickup parking spots will be marked so people can quickly enter a restaurant or retailer to make a pickup, the Town said.

These closures will be in place “at least until mid-September and will be regularly assessed by the Town for use and safety,” the release said.

