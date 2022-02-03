Chatham County joining the Triangle in handing out N95 masks

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – N95 mask handouts are spreading across the state as Chatham County announced it has received a shipment of 125,000 face coverings.

In a partnership with the Chatham County Public Libraries, as well as the community, Pittsboro, Siler City, and Goldston in Chatham County will each have a library destination to begin handing out masks as early as Thursday.

The uptick in N95 mask handouts comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said those masks offer the most protection from the spread of COVID-19 virus particles in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Triangle has already had many locations for N95 mask handouts.

The Town of Morrisville opened three new sites just on Wednesday, while Durham and Wayne counties had sites on Tuesday, Orange County saw sites open Monday and counties such as Wake had sites last week.

However, each site is putting a limit on masks per household and selling out fast. Some locations are even running out as fast as one day.