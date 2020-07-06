Chicago orders 14-day quarantine for travelers from NC

CHICAGO (WNCN) – An emergency travel order in Chicago went into effect Monday that mandates a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the city from 15 states – including North Carolina.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed the public health order over the weekend that mandates a quarantine from states with a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.
That applies to 15 states currently:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
The mayor did not reveal how the mandate will be enforced but it could lead to fines of $500 per day up to $7,000 total.
The order says individuals with a negative test result must still quarantine for 14 days.
New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have also put similar orders in place.
