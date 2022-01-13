City of Durham’s rent, utility assistance program goes live with $5.7 million in funds

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham rolled out its rental relief program on Wednesday, a news release said.

The program is aimed to help people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with help paying rent and utility bills.

According to the news release, the program is funded by the City of Durham and uses funds provided by the federal government for emergency rental assistance. In all, $5.7 million is available for rent and utility assistance.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents at “imminent risk of eviction” will be given top priority. Low-income households with at least one member who has been unemployed for 90 days or more will also be given priority.

Visit the program’s website to learn more and apply.