City of Fayetteville, Cumberland County leaders appear to butt heads over ending city’s mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Hours after Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin announced that Fayetteville’s mask mandate would be lifted on Monday, Cumberland County leaders issued a statement saying its mask mandate remains in effect — including in all municipalities, such as Fayetteville.

The announcement from Colvin and the City of Fayetteville came at 1:02 p.m. Friday. The county sent its news release at 4:22 p.m.

Cumberland County spokesperson Sally Shutt said county health director Dr. Jennifer Green’s abatement order, which mandates face coverings in the county, supersedes directives made by City of Fayetteville leaders.

“While trends are improving, Cumberland County remains in high transmission,” Green said in a news release.

For the application of the order, it reads: “This Order shall apply to Cumberland County and all the municipalities located within Cumberland County except for that portion of Cumberland County or any municipality that lies within the boundary of Fort Bragg Military Reservation.”

However, North Carolina law says: “The emergency area of a state of emergency declared by a county shall not include any area within the corporate limits of any municipality, or within any area of the county over which a municipality has jurisdiction to enact general police-power ordinances, unless the municipality’s governing body or mayor consents to or requests the state of emergency’s application.”

CBS 17 spoke to Colvin by phone. He said he had spoken to Green. Colvin believed the trends are headed in the right direction, which is why he wants to lift the requirement.