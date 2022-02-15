Cluster count at K-12 schools in NC drops for 1st time since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of active COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools has dropped for the first time in a month.

The weekly report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 163 clusters at schools — a net drop of 11 from last week, when there were 174.

It’s the first weekly drop since Jan. 18, the only week since November when the number of clusters dipped below 100.

There were 59 clusters reported at daycare facilities across the state, an increase of four from last week.

The daily counts of new cases and patients in hospitals started dropping three weeks ago, a sign that the surge led by the omicron variant is fading. It typically takes more time for those weekly reports from NCDHHS to reflect the rises and drops in those key metrics.

There were no new clusters at schools in Wake County, but there were two reported in Durham County: 13 cases at Creekside Elementary School, and 11 at Lowe’s Grove Middle School.