Cluster counts at K-12 schools slowing down after weeks of quick climbs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weekly count of COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina’s K-12 schools isn’t climbing nearly as fast as it did in recent weeks.

The list of ongoing clusters from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday showed 251 of them — a net increase of just three from last week.

It’s the smallest such increase since the academic year started for traditional schools in late August. It climbed by at least 28 clusters every week from Aug. 24 through Sept. 21, before going up by just 12 in the report released Sept. 28.

That net increase includes 21 new additions and 18 clusters that dropped off the list because they were declared over.

There were 14 clusters at 13 schools in Wake County, where the only new additions were at Wendell Elementary School and Chesterbrook Academy North Raleigh.

One cluster at Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls had 52 cases — an increase of 32 from last week — making it one of 23 clusters across the state with at least 20 cases.

Person County had two clusters with at least 50 cases, at Person High School and Southern Middle School in Roxboro.

Durham County had a total of six clusters, including the county’s only new one at The Duke School.

There were three clusters in Orange County, with the only new addition at New Hope Elementary School in Chapel Hill.