Cluster of coronavirus cases found at North Carolina casino

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases after five casino employees tested positive for the virus within two weeks.

The Jackson County Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday the cases were identified among Harrah’s Cherokee Casino employees who work in the table games section.

The regional manager of the casino said no other employees or customers have been identified as having close contacts with the employee who have tested positive.

The casino had closed in March and reopened in late May with 30% capacity. The business said in May employees would be having daily health checks.