Colin Kaepernick kicks off virus relief fund by donating $100,000

Coronavirus

by: CBS News

Colin Kaepernick on Thursday started a new virus relief fund for black and brown communities by donating $100,000. African American and Latino communities have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

“We’ve launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect coronavirus is having on our communities,” Kaepernick said in his announcement.

The initiative aims to tackle several areas stricken within minority communities, including housing, employment and transportation. 

