Concern growing among Triangle doctors over possible collision of flu season, COVID-19

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Carolina, but that isn’t doctors’ only concern. Flu season is just beginning. Some worry a severe flu season combined with rising COVID-19 cases could leave more people seriously ill and hospitals overwhelmed.

With similar symptoms, it will be tough this year to tell whether the flu or COVID-19 is making people sick.

“My biggest concern is we’re not going to be able to differentiate who has what and we’re going to be putting people in situations that put them at risk, bringing them to emergency rooms or urgent cares where there is a lot of COVID around, in order to diagnose the flu or diagnose a cold,” said Dr. Michael Soboeiro, a primary care physician at WakeMed’s Garner location.

He said patients with respiratory symptoms will be evaluated by phone first and tested with as little contact as possible.

“You walk to one specific room. A gowned and gloved and masked and shielded medical assistant is there. They will swab you for flu and COVID, and you go home,” Soboeiro said.

Dr. Ryan Lamb, the Medical Director and chair of the Emergency Department at UNC REX Hospital, worries about a bad flu season combined with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It will be devastating to our healthcare system. Each year, we get overwhelmed during flu season alone,” he noted.

UNC REX already has a COVID-19 unit and will isolate patients with infectious symptoms.

“Where we are going to have problems is if we are too overwhelmed and those rooms are all full,” Lamb said. “The other place we will have problems is with people who aren’t symptomatic but are able to spread it.”

Patients can also come down with both the flu and COVID-19 at once. Doctors at Duke University Hospital say they have already seen a suspected, but unconfirmed, case of dual infection.

Doctors said there’s still a lot to learn about how to treat those patients.

“There are treatments that you give for COVID-19 that are not appropriate for the flu — dexamethasone, for example,” Soboeiro said. “Do you treat them with that, or do you not? Do you withhold that treatment and risk the COVID-19 being worse to prevent the flu from being worse?”

Although they’re concerned about COVID-19 and flu season colliding, doctors are also hopeful that the same precautions taken to protect from COVID-19 — like masks, handwashing, and social distancing — will also protect people from the flu. They point to Australia’s very mild flu season and say if everyone follows the proper precautions, the U.S. could have a similar situation.