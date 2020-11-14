Concerns grow for nursing homes as COVID-19 cases rise; AARP urges for solutions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, so does the need for things like personal protective equipment.

According to a CBS News report late last month, almost 3,000 nursing homes said they had less than a week’s worth of PPE on hand.

AARP North Carolina said, “[When] the legislature reconvenes, it needs to be a priority to provide the funding to make nursing homes safe again.”

“As the cases increase and as the cold weather comes in we continue to push for more PPE. I don’t think this disease is going away. We need to continue to make sure that the supply chain is open,” mentioned Lisa Riegel, AARP NC Manager of Advocacy.

CBS News reported thousands of nursing homes still don’t have enough gloves, N95 masks, gowns, and other PPE for staff and residents.

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services lists gloves and masks as the biggest requests for frontline workers.

CBS 17 reached out to counties across the Triangle. Chatham, Johnston, and Wake Counties told us they haven’t seen a shortage in PPE for nursing homes.

However, Riegel said there are bigger concerns.

“Not so much PPE as much as staff shortages,” she stated.

Riegel said staff shortages go in line with another problem, which is visitation.

“A lot of loved ones would come in and take care of their loved ones. Less visitation falls more on the staff. If there’s already a shortage that makes the situation worse,” she explained.

According to a release, AARP in North Carolina and across the nation there are calls for a plan to protect nursing home and long-term care facility residents that:

• Prioritize regular and ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for residents and staff—as well as inspectors and any visitors.

• Improve transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities; communication with families about discharges and transfers; and accountability for state and federal funding that goes to facilities.

• Ensure access to in-person visitation following federal and state guidelines for safety, and require continued access to virtual visitation for all residents.

• Ensure quality care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight, and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care Ombudsmen.

In statement from NC DHHS:

“NCDHHS continues to fulfill PPE requests for long term care facilities in addition to proactively providing PPE to facilities. Any facility can request PPE through this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/health-care/requesting-ppe. In addition, the NC General Assembly has provided funding directly to long term care facility associations for purchase of PPE.

DHHS has created outbreak response strike teams to support staffing needs if any facility requests additional support. In addition, we helped to fill staffing needs in long-term care facilities through a partnership with East Carolina University’s School of Nursing to match Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants with facilities seeking to hire staff for temporary, part-time or full-time roles. Over 5000 individuals were referred for staffing roles through this effort. Facilities have also been provided additional funding, which they have used for staffing related needs. Lastly, NC adopted an emergency rule granting reciprocity to nurse aides certified in other states to work as nurse aides in North Carolina. Over 1,256 nurse aides have been granted reciprocity in North Carolina.”