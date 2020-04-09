Concerns surrounding Clayton rehab facility go beyond COVID-19 pandemic

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Springbrook Rehabilitation Center in Clayton is one of many care facilities experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. Johnston County health officials tested more than 30 people this week and found an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 linked to the facility.

Concerns for some go beyond the pandemic. Patricia Garcia is worried that the facility being understaffed may have contributed to her mother’s death.

“I wouldn’t recommend them to anyone,” Garcia said. “Not even my worst enemy.”

A Springbrook spokesperson said numerous staff members walked off the job after a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They found (my mom) unresponsive,” Garcia said. “I’ve gotten two different stories on how they found my mama.”

Springbrook said in a statement it is working closely with the health department to implement safety measures. Staff members a raise for their work.

Garcia said that won’t bring back her mother. She said she believes the facility was negligent. She also said she is worried she will never get answers about her mother’s death because she elected not to have an autopsy performed.

Others have had vastly different experiences with Springbrook. Francis Byrd’s husband is a resident. She said her husband has made progress and that the “rehab is fabulous.”

“Anytime I’ve addressed a concern, they’ve been responsive,” Byrd said. “Could they do better? Probably, but you’ve got to have staff.”

