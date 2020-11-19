NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count.
- Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft
- Duke professor takes look back at how the US dealt with the polio epidemic
- Federal report: Walmart, Food Lion, McDonald’s have the most workers on food stamps in N.C.
- Candidate who ran for, won open Wake County district judge seat ruled ineligible
