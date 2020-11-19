Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count.

