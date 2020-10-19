LONDON — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the planet has passed 40 million.
The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
The actual worldwide figure of COVID-19 cases is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases. To date, more than 1.1 million confirmed virus deaths have been reported.
The U.S., Brazil and India are reporting by far the highest numbers of cases, although the increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge in Europe.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 15 days until 2020 presidential election: Biden, Trump campaigns focus on key states
- Confirmed world coronavirus infections surpass 40 million, according to Johns Hopkins University
- Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display held without bail
- Robeson County sheriff shares thoughts after Rowland police officer assaulted
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now