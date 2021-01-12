Confusion persists over who in central NC will get COVID-19 vaccine when

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Cars were bumper-to-bumper Tuesday morning in Johnston County as people 75 and older waited for a vaccine.

Ron Lassiter was finally able to get his shot. His wife, Judy who is 71, did not qualify because of her age.

“I certainly want to get it as soon as I can,” said Judy Lassiter.

That could be changing. The federal government is calling on states to vaccinate people 65 and older. However, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is still waiting on doses to vaccinate those from the previously approved group.

“One of the continuing problems that we have had with the federal government is that they have continued to shift their advice on what the priorities for the vaccine should be,” Cooper said.

The governor hasn’t decided when or if these new guidelines will be implemented.

This comes as the CDC requested that second doses of the vaccine be released and used as first doses for others.

Health care workers tasked with administering the shots are trying to keep up with the constant changes and hope that second doses will still come.

“We want to make sure that our government is keeping that promise,” said Dr. David Wohl, who is an infectious disease expert at UNC-Chapel Hill.

In the meantime, North Carolina is planning to designate 10 mass vaccination sites to increase access faster with a goal of administering 45,000 shots weekly. However, clear plans on how that will work or when it will start are unclear.

“People are scared. Nobody wants to die from this. We’ve got to do better,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth County).