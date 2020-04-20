Coronavirus cases, deaths continue to climb in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of known coronavirus cases in North Carolina continues to climb, according to data released from Monday from the Department of Health and Human Services.
There are total of 6,764 cases across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.
Of the total number of cases, 505 are in a correctional facility and 1,087 are in a nursing or residential care facility. Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro has 357 cases.
A total of 179 deaths are being blamed on the virus – that figured that gone up by 100 in 10 days.
North Carolina reported its first COVID-19-related death on March 24.
Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS said COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the U.S.
It took less than a month for coronavirus-related deaths to surpass that of deaths related to influenza.
NCDHHS said there have been 167 flu deaths since Sept. 2019.
Eight-five percent of the deaths are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the disease.
Monday’s released reported 373 hospitalizations related COVID-19. That figured bounced up and down over the weekend from 388 on Saturday to 465 on Sunday.
A total of 79,484 tests have been completed.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8