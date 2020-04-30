Coronavirus vaccine? Phony offers penetrate the ‘dark web’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Phony information and offers related to coronavirus have penetrated the “dark web.” One rumor going around is that there is a cure for the virus if you know “the right place to look.”
Security service and threat intelligence company DarkOwl found an advertisement offering five doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for $115 each. Another one said a cure was developed in Israel.
Another claim made said listening to a certain frequency a few times a day would kill the virus. All it asks for in exchange for the information is a donation.
There is no vaccine for the virus, but some drugs intended to treat it are in clinical trials.
