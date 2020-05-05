COVID-19 can be caught from a swimming pool or drinking water? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.
CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.
The latest rumor is that COVID-19 can be caught by regular drinking water or from a swimming pool.
Sbraccia examines the latest claim about COVID-19 and water from your faucet or from a swimming pool to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.
