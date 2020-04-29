COVID-19 can travel on surfaces by itself? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.
CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
The latest rumor is that the coronavirus — once it lands on a surface — can travel from place-to-place on its own.
Sbraccia examines the latest claim about how COVID-19 might travel on its own to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC General Assembly calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison