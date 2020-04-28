Hand sanitizer doesn’t work against COVID-19? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.
CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.
The latest rumor is that people should not bother to use hand sanitizer because it really doesn’t work against COVID-19.
Sbraccia examines the latest claim about hand sanitizer and COVID-19 to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.
