Coronavirus-related deaths in NC continue to climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina continue to climb as state heath officials announced nine more on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths now sits at 117.
Wednesday’s numbers follows what was North Carolina’s deadliest day with 22 deaths announced on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are up to its highest number – 431. The number of hospitalizations had been trending down since April 10 until Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Overall, North Carolina has 5,123 known positive cases across 93 counties.
Of those, 38 percent are ages 25-49 and 7 percent are 18-24.
NCDHHS reports at least 1 percent of patients are under the age of 17.
No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 4 p.m. on the state’s response to the pandemic.
CBS 17 will carry his comments live on TV and cbs17.com.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8