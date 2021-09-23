Could vaccination requirements impact job postings, hiring in the Triangle?

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Some large employers around Raleigh have started mandating vaccines, but others still remain hesitant amid staff shortages.

Major companies in the Triangle, like SAS, said employees must get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to work at its Cary campus.

Hospital systems like Duke Health, WakeMed, and UNC Health have also mandated vaccinations.

Nationally, job postings on Indeed requiring vaccinations have more than doubled through the end of August, but still remain less than 1 percent of all the job ads on the site.

But Daisy Lilley with Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Raleigh says that she’s not seeing widespread vaccine requirements to get hired at the companies she works with. She said it’s more common for companies to ask about, but not mandate, vaccines in the hiring process.

“Currently, none of the clients that we are working with are requiring the vaccination,” Lilley said. “Although we are seeing some businesses across the country that they are starting to require that.”

Plus, with a shortage of around 48,000 hospitality workers statewide, Lynn Minges, the CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said she does not anticipate mass vaccination requirements in smaller businesses that aren’t federally mandated to.

“I think there are a number of employers who would like to mandate the vaccine but they realize that by doing that, that might eliminate one or two or three or five employees from consideration at the business and today employers are trying to hang on to every single employee they can get,” Minges said.

She said for companies with more than 100 employees, most are still waiting on more specifics from the Biden administration since announcing vaccine or testing requirements earlier this month.

“There are a lot of uncertainties around how that will work. We understand it’s for employers of 100 people or more,” Minges said. “Does that mean 100 people in one location, what if you owned four businesses with 20 employees, five with 20, how does that work? So a lot of questions around that.”