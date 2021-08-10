Count of COVID-19 hospital patients surges past 2,000 after massive daily increase in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s count of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached a six-month high at more than 2,000 patients.

The increase of 173 on Tuesday was the third-largest day-over-day rise on record and the biggest since an increase of 177 on Dec. 22, 2020, according to numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

There were 2,179 patients in hospitals, the most since Feb. 11, when there were 2,185.

The last time that number surpassed 2,000 came three days later when there were 2,002.

DHHS reported 2,985 new cases — the smallest one-day total in a week — and that number pushed the seven-day rolling average to 4,434, the highest it’s been since Feb. 9.

The percent positive also was at its highest point since Jan. 10, with 14 percent of tests performed Sunday found to be positive.

Nine deaths were reported, bringing the total to 13,768.