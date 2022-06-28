RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes has set another three-month high.

A weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday included 247 nursing homes — an increase of one from last week.

It’s the most outbreaks at nursing homes since March 22, when there were 261 on the list.

The count of outbreaks at residential care facilities and correctional facilities also hit their highest levels since late March.

The 131 residential care facilities on the list were the most since March 22, when there were 151.

And the 19 correctional facilities matched the count on the report from March 29.