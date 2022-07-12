RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s congregate living facilities continues to tick up.

A weekly report released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services showed slight increases in two of the three types of facilities.

The 255 outbreaks at nursing homes marked an increase of one from last week, while the count at residential care facilities was up eight to 142.

There were 20 outbreaks at correctional facilities for the second straight week.

The running count of outbreaks at nursing homes climbed for the fourth straight week and is at its highest point since March 22, when there were 261 at the tail end of the omicron surge.

At residential care facilities, that total has climbed for nine weeks in a row and also reached its peak since March 22, when it was at 151.