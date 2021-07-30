COVID-19 case numbers top 3,000 in North Carolina for 2nd straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row North Carolina has more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 3,199 cases coming in Friday. Today’s cases mark 69 fewer than were reported yesterday.
It’s the first time since Feb. 24-25 that the state has had consecutive days with 3,000-plus cases.
North Carolina’s 7-day average of 2,307 is the highest it has been since March 2, when the average was 2,446.
The state’s hospital numbers also continued to climb with 1,168 patients in local hospitals today. Though there may be a glimmer of a silver lining — the increase of 27 from yesterday is the smallest increase in 10 days. But, it’s still the 20th consecutive day with a day-over-day increase.
North Carolina’s percent-positive ticked up slightly with 9.5-percent of tests performed Wednesday coming back positive. It’s the fourth straight day it has been in the 9-10-percent range after it was in the 8-percent range earlier in the week.
Additionally, another 17 deaths were reported, the most of any day this week, pushing the total up to 13,635 in the state.
VACCINE WATCH
North Carolina’s percentages are holding steady, with 61-percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 57-percent fully vaccinated.
Looking closer at the people who can get the shots … 58-percent of people 12 and up are at least partially vaccinated and 55 percent are fully vaccinated.
DOSE COUNT
- 12,960 first doses
- 801 one-shot J&J doses
- 19,977 total doses