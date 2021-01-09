COVID-19 cases continue to surge at central NC nursing homes as vaccinations start taking place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As vaccinations continue to be distributed to central North Carolina nursing homes, the number of COVID-19 cases at those facilities continue to rise. Since Tuesday, 125 people in those facilities have died.

Nursing homes were ground zero for COVID-19. According to the latest data from the state, 343 of them have outbreaks. That’s up 13 from Tuesday.

They account for nearly 15,000 cases, an increase of more than 1,300 since Tuesday.

Statewide, 966 nursing home residents have died from COVID, which is an increase of 125 in three days.

The Barbour Court Nursing Home in Smithfield contributed to the numbers.

The state’s dashboard said it has 152 cases and seven deaths. it had 35 new cases and two deaths since Tuesday.

Staff members said they’re doing their best to keep up.

Then there’s the Dan E. and Mary Louise Stewart Health Center in Raleigh. They’ve had 155 cases and 20 deaths. The executive director said they’re doing bi-weekly testing and haven’t had any new cases in 28 cases.

They’ve kept residents with COVID-19 in a separate area of the building. Staff members who work with them have their own entrance, exit, and break room.