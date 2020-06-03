COVID-19 cases in NC top 30,000 as hospitalizations drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 30,000 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

A total of 449,263 tests have been completed revealing 30,777 confirmed cases, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS said there are 684 patients hospitalized across the state in connection with the virus – a drop from the pandemic-high of 716 reported on Tuesday.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus is now 939 – up from 921 on Tuesday.