COVID-19 clusters at Duke involve women’s field hockey team, medical students

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 35 Duke University students have tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended what the school described as “gatherings in various locations in Durham.”

A cluster involving 29 Duke medical students was identified by the University and Durham County Department of Public Health on Friday.

A second cluster includes seven members of the women’s field hockey team.

“In both clusters, all the students involved were vaccinated and most have reported no symptoms. The rest have reported mild symptoms including headaches and nasal congestion. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate for 10 days,” the school said.

Contact tracers have contacted those who were in close contact with those involved in the clusters.