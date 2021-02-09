COVID-19 clusters reported at 5 NC childcare centers

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 clusters have been identified at five different childcare centers in Alamance County, county health officials say.

The Alamance County Health Department says it has identified a COVID-19 cluster at Hawfields Presbyterian Child Care and Development Center in Mebane, Like My Own Daycare #2 in Burlington, and Kidz N Progress Childcare across three locations- one in Mebane and two in Haw River.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

Currently, nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among six staff members and three children at Hawfields Childcare, officials say.

“The safety of the children and staff at Hawfields Child Care remains our top priority,” said Director

Christy McCawley. “With any positive case, we immediately close the classroom and notify parents, the Alamance County Health Department and the NC DHHS Division of Child Development and Early

Education. All classrooms are cleaned and disinfected daily, but an extra cleaning is always performed in the event of a positive case while the classroom is closed.”

At Like My Own Daycare #2, six cases have been confirmed among three staff and three

children.

Rasanda Mitchell, Owner of Like My Own #2, stated, “On behalf of Like My Own #2 it really brought

deep sadness and concerns for my staff and families. It is a pandemic, and we are doing all we can to make the place a safe place for all. We have been cooperating with the Alamance County Health Department and following all the childcare guidance from Department of Health and Human Services and the Governor. I was advised to close one classroom but for the safety of my children and staff, I closed the entire center and informed my childcare consultant and the health department. We will continue to work with the Alamance County Health Department during the closing to make sure the timing is appropriate to open. I am terribly sorry for any inconvenience it has caused any families enrolled. I wish I had a magic wand to make it disappear, but I cannot. I’m going to continue to pray for all families and childcare centers affected by COVID-19.”

Across the three sites of Kidz N Progress, five (5) cases have been confirmed among three (3) staff and two students. A statement from the director was not provided at the time of release.

“Alamance County Health Department was able to identify cases and respond quickly to each childcare center to hopefully mitigate future spread,” stated Health Director Tony Lo Giudice. “We will continue to offer guidance to ensure the safety of staff, children, and the community.”