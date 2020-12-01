COVID-19 exposure causes Durham County court to postpone some of this week’s court hearings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Durham County court sessions are canceled this week due to district attorney’s staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure, according to the North Carolina court’s website.

The courthouse, clerk’s office, district civil court, district criminal court, and superior civil courts will all open.

Superior criminal court, district traffic court, criminal #4D court, and domestic violence criminal court are all closed through the week.

On Nov. 19, a notice was issued to Durham County court employees that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had “spent several hours in the DA’s Office” on Nov. 17. It went on to say that Judicial Branch employees are “critical infrastructure employees.” It advised any employees who didn’t have symptoms to take precautions and self-monitor for symptoms.

People determined to be at risk through contact tracing processes will be contacted, the notice said.

“If you become sick or think you may have COVID-19, call your doctor, public health department, or community health center to talk to a medical professional by phone,” it advised.