COVID-19 hospitalizations again reach new high in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the seventh time in 10 days, North Carolina has set a new high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday morning there are currently 849 patients in the hospital in relation to coronavirus across the state.
NCDHHS will release more COVID-19 data by noon on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, NCDHHS said there are 45,853 total coronavirus cases from 651,421 completed tests.
North Carolina is currently going through Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. That phase is slated to expire June 26.
Cooper said he will likely make an announcement concerning what is next for the state early next week.
