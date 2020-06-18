COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in NC, bringing new all-time high total to 857

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high on Thursday with 857.

The previous record was set Thursday with 846. Thursday is the third day in a row the state has seen a single-day record and the eighth time in 11 days the previous record has been broken.

The 14-day rolling average in hospitalizations is at an all-time high of 781. That figure has gone up — by at least one — every day for more than a month, since May 16, and has gone up by more than 10 percent in a week.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,333 lab-confirmed cases were added over the last 24 hours from 21,720 completed tests.

This is the second straight day that’s increased and the seventh time in nine days that North Carolina has had more than 1,000 new cases.

North Carolina has a total of 48,188 lab-confirmed cases and 693,678 completed tests.

NCDHHS said 1,175 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19, an increase of seven deaths from Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen are scheduled to talk Thursday at 2 p.m. about the state’s response to COVID-19. You can watch live here.