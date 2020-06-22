COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC climb again

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina climbed to 870 on Monday – 13 shy of the record set over the weekend, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The 14-day rolling average has climbed to an all-time high of 825. And on six of the past seven days, the hospitalization number increased by at least 11 people from the previous day.

NCDHHS said lab-confirmed cases increased by 804 and moved to 53,605 total from 757,345 completed tests.

A total of 25,763 cases are from people not living or working in a congregate living setting.

However, at least 754 of the state’s 1,223 COVID-19 related deaths are from patients at a congregate living setting.

Patients ages 75 and over make up 61 percent of deaths, according to NCDHHS.