COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC continue to climb to new record highs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has yet again set a new record high in then number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 994 people were hospitalized with the virus – breaking the previous record of 989 set on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, NCDHHS said 1,435 new cases were confirmed while 25,392 tests were completed.
The state now has 77,310 total lab-confirmed cases from 1,096,682 completed tests.
NCDHHS announced another 21 deaths are being attributed to the virus. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 1,441.
