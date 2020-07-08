COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC continue to climb to new record highs

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has yet again set a new record high in then number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 994 people were hospitalized with the virus – breaking the previous record of 989 set on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS said 1,435 new cases were confirmed while 25,392 tests were completed.

The state now has 77,310 total lab-confirmed cases from 1,096,682 completed tests.

NCDHHS announced another 21 deaths are being attributed to the virus. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 1,441.