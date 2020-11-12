COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC hit all-time high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after North Carolina recorded a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, the state has set a new record for hospitalizations.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,279 patients are currently in the hospital with the disease across the state. A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospital reported data to NCDHHS for Thursday.
The number of hospitalizations has sharply increased since Nov. 7 when NCDHHS reported 1,138.
The last time the number of hospitalizations was less than 1,000 was on Oct. 6 with 998.
Except for three days in mid-August, the state recorded 1,000+ hospitalizations from July 9 to Aug. 21.
The number dipped to as low as 813 on Sept. 13 before steadily increasing to record levels on Thursday.
NCDHHS reported 2,893 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday – bringing the total number of cases to 303,454.
