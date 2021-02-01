COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC hit lowest point since mid-December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported just 3,776 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday as hospitalizations continued to drop.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,781 hospitalizations on Monday – the lowest number since 2,735 on Dec. 14.

Health officials reported 9,342 total deaths, up from Sunday’s 9,335.

Last week, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina was making its way out of the surge in cases from the holidays but the state’s key metrics were still too high.

The daily percent positive based off Saturday’s data is 9.7 percent, up from 8.5 percent from Friday’s numbers.

Cohen said the goal is to have a percent positive of 5 percent or less.

This story will be updated.