COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC top 1,000 for first time

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials announced a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday with 1,034.

Thursday’s number is an increase of 40 from Wednesday’s record high.

Thursday marks the fourth straight day with a record high, and the seventh time in 10 days North Carolina set the record.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were 2,039 confirmed cases – just the second time NCDHHS recorded more than 2,000 in a day.

The previous high was 2,099 on July 3.

There are a total of 79,349 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina.

The number of tests processed is slightly above average, at 21,286.

North Carolina has completed 1.1 million tests and the percent positive remains at 9 percent.