COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC top 1,000 for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials announced a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday with 1,034.
Thursday’s number is an increase of 40 from Wednesday’s record high.
Thursday marks the fourth straight day with a record high, and the seventh time in 10 days North Carolina set the record.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were 2,039 confirmed cases – just the second time NCDHHS recorded more than 2,000 in a day.
The previous high was 2,099 on July 3.
There are a total of 79,349 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina.
The number of tests processed is slightly above average, at 21,286.
North Carolina has completed 1.1 million tests and the percent positive remains at 9 percent.
