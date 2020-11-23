COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC top 1,600 for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to climb in North Carolina with the state breaking the 1,600 mark for the first time ever on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,601 patients are currently hospitalized in connection with the disease.

The rate of hospitalizations was trending up before the CDC released new guidelines in mid-November – creating a sharp increase on Nov. 12.

The number of new lab-confirmed cases was down on in comparison to a record-setting weekend.

NCDHHS reported 2,419 new cases but the dip follows a months-long trend of Mondays having low case counts as the data catches up with the weekend.

Monday’s percent positive rate was 6.6 percent – closer the NCDHHS’ desired 5 percent.

A total of 5,039 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.