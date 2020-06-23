COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 915 in NC – a new high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has again set a new high in the number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 915 hospitalizations – 32 more than the previous high set on June 20.

In the past 16 days, North Carolina set the hospitalization high 11 times.

Tuesday added 848 lab-confirmed cases from 15,336 completed tests.

North Carolina has a total of 54,452 lab-confirmed cases from 773,828 completed tests.

A total of 1,251 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said on Monday that COVID-19 trends in the state are moving in the wrong direction.

The state’s Phase Two of reopening is slated to end on Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address what is next for the state on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.