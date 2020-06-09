COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina reported a new high in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

A total of 739 were hospitalization in relation to the virus on Monday. That number jumped to 774 on Tuesday.

It is the fourth time in five days that more than 700 hospitalizations were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Also on Tuesday, only 676 new cases were reported – which is unusually low in comparison to other daily reports from NCDHHS.

A total of 15,598 tests were processed over the last 24 hours – the third most since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 1,029 deaths are being attributed to the disease.