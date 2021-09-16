COVID-19 in NC: 1% of fully vaccinated have had a breakthrough case

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just over 1 percent of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The weekly respiratory surveillance report published Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services also says unvaccinated people were more than four times more likely than the vaccinated to catch COVID-19 and nearly 14 times more likely to die from it.

Those ratios last week were 3.96 times and 13.57 times, respectively. DHHS says 298 fully vaccinated people have died of COVID-19 — an increase of 97 since the report was published two weeks ago.

Another 8,698 post-vaccination cases were added between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, bringing the total since Jan. 1 to 48,178. The agency counts nearly 4.8 million fully vaccinated people as of Sept. 4, with 1 percent of them reporting a breakthrough case.

With the highly contagious delta variant circulating, the share of fully vaccinated people developing infections continued to climb.

The rate was 0.8 percent in the report two weeks ago, which was up from nearly 0.7 percent in the report issued Aug. 26.

DHHS changed its timeline for collecting the data used in that section of the report to allow more time to match and analyze those numbers. The one published next week will include figures through Sept. 11.