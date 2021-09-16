COVID-19 in NC: 1% of fully vaccinated have had a breakthrough case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just over 1 percent of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
The weekly respiratory surveillance report published Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services also says unvaccinated people were more than four times more likely than the vaccinated to catch COVID-19 and nearly 14 times more likely to die from it.
Those ratios last week were 3.96 times and 13.57 times, respectively. DHHS says 298 fully vaccinated people have died of COVID-19 — an increase of 97 since the report was published two weeks ago.
Another 8,698 post-vaccination cases were added between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, bringing the total since Jan. 1 to 48,178. The agency counts nearly 4.8 million fully vaccinated people as of Sept. 4, with 1 percent of them reporting a breakthrough case.
With the highly contagious delta variant circulating, the share of fully vaccinated people developing infections continued to climb.
The rate was 0.8 percent in the report two weeks ago, which was up from nearly 0.7 percent in the report issued Aug. 26.
DHHS changed its timeline for collecting the data used in that section of the report to allow more time to match and analyze those numbers. The one published next week will include figures through Sept. 11.
CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.