COVID-19 in NC: 1,346 new cases reported on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added another 1,346 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 19,320 tests were returned over the last 24 hours – down from the 29,325 on Wednesday and 31,596 on Thursday.

There are total of 142,170 lab-confirmed cases in the state from more than 1.8 million tests.

Hospitalizations remained steady at 1,049 – up two from Thursday but down from 1,105 on Monday.

Deaths attributed to the virus climbed to 2,313. That is up 26 from Thursday.

Patients 75 and older make up 57 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.