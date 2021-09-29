COVID-19 in NC: 159 deaths reported, most in 1 day since February

The patient bed in Hospital room is empty and ready to receive a new patient for medical treatment. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State public health officials are reporting the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths in nearly eight months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said another 159 people have died. Nearly 5,000 new cases also were reported, even as the number of hospitalized patients dropped by 63 and continued its descent toward 3,000.

It’s the third straight Wednesday with at least 100 deaths reported, and marks the most in a 24-hour period since Feb. 3, when there were 169.

September has been the deadliest month of the pandemic since January, with at least 1,476 people dying this month as the delta variant surged. A total of 16,444 North Carolinians have died during the pandemic.

Deaths do not always take place on the day they are reported, and it often takes days or weeks for a COVID-19 death to be recorded and backdated by DHHS.

Despite the state’s 4,789 new cases, the seven-day average of them continued its decline, falling to just under 4,800 per day — the lowest it’s been since Aug. 11. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped to 3,010, falling for the sixth time in eight days.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT